To celebrate (?) the 30th anniversary of Metallica’s self-titled album The Black Album, Killswitch Engage guitarist Adam Dutkiewicz has reflected on what “upset” him about the popular record.

During an interview with RadioactiveMike Z of the 96.7 KCAL-FM radio, Dutkiewicz explained that Metallica had a huge influence on his musical career.

“James Hetfield has pretty much shaped the guitar player that I am. I grew up on Metallica, pretty much. Those riffs taught me how to play guitar,” he said.

However, upon the first listen of Metallica’s self titled album which came out on August 12, 1991, Dutkiewicz revealed that he was initially disappointed.

“Dude, we are old. Well, I don’t know how old you are, but I am old. [Laughs] I remember when that record came out… I was a little upset at the lack of thrash — I’m not gonna lie — but there’s still some killer songs on that record; there’s some thrashier moments,” Dutkiewicz said.

Dutkiewicz, who was 14 when the self titled album was released, shared an anecdote about how he was first introduced to Metallica and said that despite the lack of “thrashing”, he was still impressed by the album.

“It was a friend of mine at school. I’m a late bloomer, man. Right when ‘…And Justice for All’ came out [in 1988], that’s when I was, like, ‘What the hell is this? This is so sick.’ And then I kind of worked my way backwards. I feel like the entire catalog, from the ‘Black Album‘ back, is just, like, a classic, man.”

Dutkiewicz achieved his childhood dream, when Killswitch toured with Metallica, reflecting on the time the guitarist said theyhad to deal with concertgoers who weren’t interested in hearing the ‘Enter Sandman’ hitmakers support acts.

“When we were on tour with Metallica – fucking best guys, dream come true, I’m sure for you too, but some of those shows, fucking dudes looking at their watches, rolling their eyes.”

“Yeah, and nowadays, you just have the whole front row of just people on their phones, just like, ‘Oh, goddamnit, I’m going to shop at Walmart and Target right now, let me know when you’re done.’ Oh, God…

“It’s the weird side of being a touring musician and doing large shows, I’m sure people who aren’t in bands don’t think about that stuff.”

Watch Enter Sandman from The Black Album by Metallica: