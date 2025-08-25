Kim Dracula narrowly escaped a devastating tour bus fire that occurred in the early hours of the morning while supporting Ice Nine Kills on their US tour.

The Tasmanian alternative metal musician — otherwise known as Samuel Wellings — shared the harrowing details on Instagram after the incident unfolded at 6am local time in Texas.

The fire broke out whilst the crew was sleeping, with Dracula recounting the terrifying moments that followed. “I was in the back behind a locked door and was woken up by my crew banging on the door telling me to get off the bus,” the musician wrote. “We all got off immediately and within 30 seconds the entire bus was engulfed in flames, starting right where I was laying down.”

The blaze destroyed most of the crew’s possessions, including essential equipment needed for their performances. Dracula explained that the loss of their gear meant they were unable to perform at scheduled shows in Texas and Arkansas. “Most of us lost all our possessions, including things we needed for the show,” they stated.

Fire crews attended the scene, with images shared on social media showing the bus completely consumed by flames and the charred interior aftermath.

Fire crews attended the scene, with images shared on social media showing the bus completely consumed by flames and the charred interior aftermath.



The musician apologised to fans who had planned to attend the cancelled performances, expressing disappointment at being unable to fulfil the scheduled dates. However, they remained optimistic about rejoining Ice Nine Kills’ ‘Hell of a Summer Tour’, with plans to return for the Madison, Wisconsin show on August 27th.

Samuel Wellings, who performs under the moniker Kim Dracula, gained wider recognition during the pandemic through viral metal interpretations of popular songs on TikTok. Their cover of Lady Gaga’s “Paparazzi” became a breakout hit, propelling them to become the fourth most-followed Australian music artist on the platform in 2020.

The musician has since expanded their reach beyond social media, releasing the album A Gradual Decline in Morale in 2023 and featuring on Warriors, a concept album by Lin-Manuel Miranda and Eisa Davis. Earlier this year, Kim Dracula toured the US with Japanese metalcore band Hanabie.

Despite this setback, Kim Dracula’s touring schedule remains active, with plans to return to Australia in November for their ‘Horror Down Under’ Australian tour.