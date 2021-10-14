Alt-rock legend Kim Gordon has opened up about an interesting tale from her past, recalling the time she was thrown in “Disney jail” for smoking weed.

No matter how you look at it, Kim Gordon is one of the coolest musicians in the world. Whether it was her stint as a founding member of Sonic Youth, or her legacy as one of the finest bass players in alternative rock, there’s no denying that Gordon has led an interesting life.

In fact, many of the stories from her intriguing life appeared in her 2015 memoir, Girl In a Band, though it clearly managed to skip over a couple of notable events, including one interesting trip to Disneyland a few decades ago.

Speaking to The Guardian, Gordon recalled how she and a friend found themselves in a cave at Disney’s Tom Sawyer’s Island as teenagers in the ’70s. Whilst in the pirate-themed location, they decided to complement the atmosphere by listening to Joni Mitchell and smoking some marijuana.

Unfortunately, these activities seemed to capture the attention of the park’s law enforcement officials, who quickly put and end to these teenage antics, taking the pair to what Gordon labelled “Disney jail”.

“They took us underground,” Gordon explained, noting how she witnessed “Mickey Mouse with a walkie-talkie” in this subterranean lock-up, while officers made uncomfortable comments such as “Does your mother know you’re not wearing a bra?”

“I was writing this paper in my head about Disneyland and how fascist it was,” Gordon explained, noting her overnight stint in a juvenile holding cell helped to cement the beliefs found within her political science classes.

Love Classic Rock? Get the latest Classic Rock news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

“It confirmed my beliefs about American consumerism,” she added. “Consumerism is killing us.”

Needless to say, we don’t think there will be any album launch parties being held at Disneyland this week.

Check out ‘Sketch Artist’ by Kim Gordon: