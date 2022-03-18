Kanye West has spent a good part of this year continuously attacking his ex-wife’s new boyfriend, Pete Davidson, online as well as a slew of other people who are connected to him.

However, despite the war of words aimed towards those close to her, Kim Kardashian has revealed why she feels the need to continue to protect Kanye West.

During an appearance on The Ellen Show, Kardashian was asked about the matter by Ellen Degeneres.

“Everything that’s going on with Kanye, and you are always protective of him, no matter what is happening, no matter what he’s saying. You always protect him because of the kids. And I think that’s a beautiful thing,” Ellen told Kardashian.

Kardashian responded, “I think that’s just who I am. And I always saw such a good example in my mom and dad. In their relationship. So I’m always just hopeful. And no matter what goes on, it’s the father of my kids. I’ll always be protective. I always want my kids to just see the best of the best.”

“So I just try to, as hard as it can be sometimes, I do try to ignore it and just try to do whatever’s best for the kids.”

She added, “Take the high road.”

Love Hip Hop? Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Kardashian went on to explain how she tries to deal with the ongoing controversy that Kanye seems to encourage.

“I also think sometimes these are like lessons. This was put in my life for a reason and these are challenges. And I just try to really, as hard as it is, I try to sit still sometimes and say, OK, what is this lesson? What am I meant to learn from it? And how can I just get through it? And what is this challenge placed here in my life? I know that seems like super zen. It’s just really what I do. And I try to think, OK, I have to get better at this.

“Or one of my things is, I used to care so much about narratives, and what’s true and what’s not true on anything, any subject. And it’s really just – I just live my life the way that I think is right and I feel is right in my soul, and just push forward and do the best that I can. And that’s the whole message that I just try to take away from anything not going your way in life is just try to learn, move on, and be a good person,” she told Degeneres.

West has posted a number of now-deleted scathing Instagram posts attacking Davidson. In one of his most recent posts, West said that the comedian missed his most recent appearance on SNL because he “had a mental breakdown” after the rapper and his fans “ran him off the internet”.

Yesterday, a 24-hour Instagram ban was implemented against West after he attached Trevor Noah with a racial slur on the platform.

Watch Kim Kardashian speak about why she protects Kanye:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ellen DeGeneres (@theellenshow)

For more on this topic, follow the Hip Hop Observer.