Last year, King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard performed an epic triple night stand at the famous Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado, U.S..

Several months later, the Aussie psych rockers released the 86-song collective, Live at Red Rocks ’22, this week, fully cataloguing their Red Rocks Amphitheatre experience.

The new collection is available for streaming or download via their Bandcamp page now, and is so long because the band played three hour sets each night in Colorado.

“86 tracks of raw rocky redness. Oct 22 USA was insane and this album sums it all urp. It also couldn’t have happened without our crew, thus this one’s dedicated to them,” they wrote on social media while announcing the record.

The live album follows a busy 2022 for the band which saw them release a whopping six albums: Butterfly 3001; Made In Timeland; Omnium Gatherum; Ice, Death, Planets, Lungs, Mushrooms And Lava; Laminated Dream; and Changes.

King Gizzard are also returning to that country this June for a massive residency tour, which will take in 12 dates across four cities. The upcoming tour includes another three nights at Red Rocks, and closes with a “3 hour marathon set” at LA’s iconic Hollywood Bowl. Tickets are on sale now here.

“We all waited so long for our last lap around the country it feels like a such a wild and exciting privilege to be coming back so soon,” the band said in a recent statement about the tour.

“We like to keep things interesting, different, fun and unexpected for us but also for you, our fans. So we’ve hand picked some really unique venues around the country to camp out in for a few nights. Set up shop and really get to know the place. Yep, it’s a RESIDENCY tour. Rocks, Farms, Caves and Salt Sheds.

“Sounds like an album title? Maybe one day. Capping it all off with a 3 hour marathon show at HOLLYWOOD bowl. Wtf? Life isn’t real for us at the moment. Lukey xoxo”

King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard’s Live at Red Rocks ’22 is out now.

