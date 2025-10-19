Fed Square Presents is returning to the heart of Melbourne in the final months of 2025.

King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard are set to transform Fed Square into a dancefloor on Friday, October 24th, with an entirely electronic rave set. The Melbourne psych-rock pioneers will debut their techno incarnation on home soil for the first time, marking their return to Australia after more than two years away.

The ambitious performance represents a dramatic evolution for the genre-hopping collective, who will perform live, unscripted electronic music using eurorack-modular synthesis equipment. This technological shift maintains the band’s core philosophy of ambitious improvisation while venturing into uncharted sonic territory that has been years in development.

The King Gizzard performance will open with Berlin-based, Melbourne-born DJ and producer Merve, whose boundary-pushing sets have electrified venues from Panorama Bar to Boiler Room sessions worldwide.

The following month brings another heavyweight pairing on Thursday, November 27th, featuring Detroit legend Moodymann alongside Melbourne’s respected selector DJ JNETT.

Fed Square’s latest announcement builds upon a successful year of free outdoor performances, positioning the cultural precinct as Melbourne’s premier destination for accessible live music.

Katrina Sedgwick OAM, Director & CEO of MAP Co, emphasised Fed Square’s growing reputation as a cultural gathering point. “Fed Square has cemented its place as one of Australia’s most exciting homes for live music, drawing huge crowds to free events right in the heart of Melbourne,” she stated. “This next wave of events builds on that success, with King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard, Moodymann and JNETT joining a line-up of world-class artists who make Fed Square the place to experience unforgettable live music – accessible and open for everyone to enjoy.”

The year concludes with Fed Square’s New Year’s Eve celebration on Wednesday, December 31st, curated by returning favourite Barry Sunset. The evening will feature three Melbourne DJs – MzRizk, Gavin Campbell and Barry Sunset himself – delivering disco, funk, house and dancefloor classics leading up to the midnight countdown with CBD skyline views.

Fed Square Presents

King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard (Rave Set)

Friday, October 24th (7pm-10:30pm)

Fed Square Main Stage

Free / All Ages

Moodymann and DJ JNETT

Thursday, November 27th (7pm-10pm)

Fed Square Main Stage

Free / All Ages

New Year’s Eve

Wednesday, December 31st (7pm-1am)

Fed Square Main Stage

Free / All Ages