King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard have announced another new album and shared a massive 18-minute single.

The Australian psych-rockers are preparing to release Omnium Gatherum which is their 20th album in just 10 years. The record will also be their first-ever double LP.

Omnium Gatherum follows three albums written and recorded completely remotely during COVID-19 lockdown: Butterfly 3000 and L.W. were released in 2021, while the miscellaneous album Made in Timeland came out just last week.

Much of the material for the new album was recorded post-pandemic. “We decided, this is like our classic sprawling ‘double album,'” the band’s frontman Stu Mackenzie explained in a statement. “Our White Album, where anything goes.”

Their massive 18-minute new single ‘The Dripping Tap’ exemplifies this: overflowing with spiralling guitar lines and fuzzy energy, the epic song is classic King Gizzard (listen below).

The band haven’t yet shared the tracklist or release date for Omnium Gatherum, but we’ll keep you notified with future updates. In the meantime, King Gizzard are set to embark on a world tour this month, including festival slots at Lollapalooza, Coachella, and Shaky Knees in the U.S.. Full ticket information can be found at Ticketmaster.

In their home country, they just played Return of the Curse of Timeland, a replacement for their ill-fated Timeland festival. The band were forced to cancel their New Year’s Eve festival due to the rising amount of COVID-19 cases in Victoria at the time.

Love Indie? Get the latest Indie news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

The festival was supposed to take place in regional Victoria from Friday, December 31st until noon on Sunday, January 2nd. “LAST SHOW BEFORE WE GO ON TOUR FOREVER LET’S SET THE DANCEFLOOR ON FIRE,” the band wrote on social media back then.

For more on this topic, follow the Indie Observer.

Check out ‘The Dripping Tap’ by King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard: