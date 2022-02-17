King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard have announced a replacement for their ill-fated Timeland festival.

The band were forced to cancel their New Year’s Eve festival due to the rising amount of COVID-19 cases in Victoria at the time. The festival was supposed to take place in regional Victoria from Friday, December 31st until noon on Sunday, January 2nd.

One month later and King Gizz have already found a replacement for Timeland. The aptly-named Return of the Curse of Timeland will be held on March 5th, with the location moving from Our Friend’s Farm in Tallarook to Reunion Park in Burnley, Melbourne.

“LAST SHOW BEFORE WE GO ON TOUR FOREVER LET’S SET THE DANCEFLOOR ON FIRE,” the band wrote on social media. The psych rock icons will now play for three hours, a reduction from the six hours they were set to play on NYE.

They’ve recruited a strong supporting lineup consisting of Babe Rainbow, Stonefield, Ajak Kwai, Nice Biscuit, Bones & Jones & Folk Bitch Trio, and DJ Sophie McAlister. Only Stonefield, Ajak Kwai, and Nice Biscuit were involved in the original Timeland.

This is probably the only opportunity to catch King Gizz in Australia for the rest of this year. The band are about to head on tour from March onwards in North America, South America, Europe, and the U.K. They’re also set to appear at Coachella in April, alongside several other notable Australian artists like Amyl and the Sniffers, Flume, The Chats, and The Avalanches.

Return of the Curse of Timeland is scheduled to take place on Sunday, March 5th, with tickets going on sale tomorrow at 10am. Tickets for the festival are priced at $70 – “cheap AF for this lineup”, as the band puts it.

