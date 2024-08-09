King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard have dropped their highly anticipated 26th album, Flight b741, via their p(doom) records.

Alongside the album release, the band has shared their latest single, “Field of Vision,” a gritty, biker-rock track that perfectly encapsulates the raw, unfiltered energy of the new record.

Frontman Stu Mackenzie recently shared the backstory behind “Field of Vision,” explaining how the track took shape in the studio in a press statement.

“I remember Joey sending me a voice memo of him playing that main riff on acoustic guitar. From his couch to mine. The arrangement was a bit more complicated originally, I think. Perhaps it was closer to the “I lied to god” bridge that came together in the end. Anyway, I don’t think I really understood it or felt the groove, but once we were recording in the studio with the others, it grooved hard. The verse and chorus changes came together quickly and in real time, and we had a tune on our hands. Joey’s baby, this song. And Joey likes to do it right.

He continued, “Joey called me a couple of weeks after the sessions, saying we gotta cut the track ‘cos it’s shit’. What a bummer. And a surprise. Myself and Amby (who loved it) spent the next two days in the studio laying down our vocal parts and overdubs, trying to save it. We dubbed in the guitar-solo-type-section with parts chopped up from outtakes and added a blown out guitar solo.”

“It was a $100 harmony acoustic guitar played through some outboard gear that it was definitely not designed to be used with ha ha. Studios are fun. I hoped he liked it. We printed the tape and sent it to him with a note saying, “pleeease man, this has gotta be on the record”. Joey obliged (but not until after he redid all of his parts). Groove restored.”

Flight b741 marks a new direction for the band, stepping away from their usual high-concept projects to embrace a more relaxed, collaborative approach. Drawing from the laid-back vibes of early rock’n’roll, country, and blues, the album channels influences like the Steve Miller Band and The Band, creating a collection of tracks that are as easygoing as they are electrifying.

With tracks like “Mirage City,” “Antarctica,” and “Daily Blues,” Flight b741 showcases the band’s eclectic sound while capturing the camaraderie of six friends making music together.

The decision to have each band member take a turn at lead vocals has resulted in one of the most collaborative efforts in their expansive discography.

Flight b741 Tracklisting:

Mirage City Antarctica Raw Feel Field of Vision Hog Calling Contest Le Risque Flight b741 Sad Pilot Rats in the Sky Daily Blues

Stream Flight b741 below.