King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard have shared a new single from their upcoming album, PetroDragonic Apocalypse.

The psychedelic rockers unveiled their 24th studio album – PetroDragonic Apocalypse or Dawn of Eternal Night: An Annihilation of Planet Earth and the Beginning of Merciless Damnation to give it its dramatic full name – on social media last month.

Before the album arrives on June 16th, King Gizzard have shared new single “Dragon”, which follows lead single “Gila Monster”.

The thrashing anthem goes purposefully hard, as drummer Michael Cavanagh eloquently explains: “Ahh my sweet baby Dragon is here fresh out of hell’s womb, summoned by the humans at the end of their pitiful road. It’s hard, fast and here to disrupt the natural order and annihilate everything in its path, so turn it up Sammy!”

The accompanying acid-soaked music video, directed Jason Galea, expertly brings the thrash riffs to the screen. “Over the last two months I dusted off my music video computer to slay the 10-minute ‘Dragon,’” Galea says.

“I wanted to explore a harsh distorted visual palette using my live visual setup mixed with PS1 cutscene-inspired animation and studio footage I filmed of the band. The animation was created using Cinema 4D and processed through After Effects and a Tachyons circuit bent video unit.”

Galea also created the fascinating artwork for the album, which features a fiery painting of a lizard-like monster in front of an industrial, apocalyptic landscape.

King Gizzard have recently been releasing albums like they’re going out of fashion. They released a remarkable five albums in 2022, including three in October alone: Made in Timeland, Omnium Gatherum, Ice, Death, Planets, Lungs, Mushrooms and Lava, Laminated Denim and Changes. Three of the five albums made it to the top 10 of the ARIA Albums Chart.

King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard’s “Dragon” is out now. PetroDragonic Apocalypse is out Friday, June 16th via KGLW / Virgin Music Australia.