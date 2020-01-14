South London musician Archy Marshall, aka King Krule, has confirmed details of his third album Man Alive!

The 14-song set is due on February 21 via XL Recordings/Remote Control. You can listen to its first single ‘(Don’t Let the Dragon) Draag On’ right now.

King Krule – ‘(Don’t Let the Dragon) Draag On’

We got our first taste of the record last November courtesy of the short film, Hey World! The film, shot by Marshall’s partner Charlotte Patmore, includes snippets of the tracks ‘Perfecto Miserable,’ ‘Alone Omen 3’ and ‘Energy Fleets,’ as well as ‘Draag On’.

The performances in the film were decidedly lo-fi, but the official release of ‘Draag On’ is more in line with the immersive downtempo moments of Krule’s 2017 LP The OOZ. The track was co-written by Marshall and fellow London wunderkind Nilüfer Yanya. Marshall co-produced the track with The OOZ producer Dilip Harris.

Watch King Krule’s ‘Hey World!’ short film

Man Alive! is the third King Krule LP. Marshall also released A New Place 2 Drown under his own name in 2015. The OOZ was widely hailed as one of the albums of 2017. Publications such as Vice, Pitchfork, Dazed and Clash listed it in their top ten of the year.

King Krule last toured Australia in March 2018. Keep you eyes peeled for more announcements.