King Krule has released his new album, Space Heavy.

One of the most formidable British artists of his generation, King Krule – otherwise known as Archy Marshall – has delved deep into his subterranean sonic world across the album’s 15 songs.

Written over the course of commutes between his hometown of London and Liverpool, where he was spending some time, Archy found himself fascinated by the notion of “the space between”; the liminal space haunted by dreams of love, lost connection, lost people.

Once the album was written, the music was developed by frequent collaborator Dilip Harris alongside long-time band mates Ignacio Salvadores (sax), George Bass (drums), James Wilson (bass) and Jack Towell (guitar).

The result is a typically dynamic body of work from Archy and his backing band. Space Heavy contains electrifying singles like “Seaforth”, one of his strongest songs to date, “If Only It Was Warmth”, and “Flimsier”, which sparked a frenzy among fans when Archy debuted it at Primavera Sound last year.

Love Indie? Get the latest Indie news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

“Flimsier” soon became a fan favourite, with an exclusive flexi-disc run of the song selling it within minutes on Archy’s intimate run of shows across the US, UK and Europe in April. You can listen to the full album above, and watch the trippy music video for “Flimsier” below.

Space Heavy is the eagerly-anticipated follow-up to 2020’s Man Alive!, which was King Krule’s highest-charting album in his home country to date, reaching number 12 on the UK Albums Chart. Man Alive! also performed well in Australia, making the top 40 on the ARIA Albums Chart.

King Krule’s latest album is already garnering strong reviews from critics. “Archy Marshall’s fourth King Krule album breaks new ground while further enriching his tried-and-trusted soundscapes,” NME wrote in a four-star review.

King Krule’s Space Heavy is out now via XL Recordings/Remote Control.

Watch “Flimsier” by King Krule: