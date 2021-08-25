King Krule is here to brighten up 2021, announcing that he has an unexpected new live album on the way in September.

As per Pitchfork, the album is called You Heat Me Up, You Cool Me Down, and the tracks are taken from recordings at several shows that Archy Marshall and his band played just before the onset of COVID-19 in early 2020 stopped everything in its tracks.

It will presumably feature most of the songs from Man Alive!, his fourth studio album (third under the King Krule name) which also arrived just before COVID-19 hit in February 2020. That album was critically acclaimed and also enjoyed strong commercial success, landing at number 35 in the ARIA album chart and number 12 in the U.K. album chart.

King Krule hasn’t been entirely absent on the live front either. In April, just after the release of Man Alive!, he performed on the French TV series Echoes with Jehnny Beth (formerly of Savages), running through most of his latest record. Elsewhere, he recently remixed the viral Eyedress song ‘Jealous’, and also joined his brother Jack’s band Horsey on their track ‘Seahorse’.

And in anticipation of the new live album, King Krule has released the first live cut from the record today, ‘Stoned Again’ (listen below), as played at Paris’s L’Olympia. The video was filmed by Reuben Bastienne-Lewis.

You Heat Me Up, You Cool Me Down is scheduled for release on September 10th via XL Recordings/Matador Records, and can be pre-ordered here.

You Heat Me Up, You Cool Me Down tracklist:

1. ‘Out Getting Ribs’

2. ‘Emergency Blimp’

3. ‘A Slide In (New Drugs)’

4. ‘The Ooz’

5. ‘Cellular’

6. ‘Stoned Again’

7. ‘Slush Puppy’

8. ‘Rock Bottom’

9. ‘Comet Face’

10. ‘Perfecto Miserable’

11. ‘Alone, Omen 3’

12. ‘Baby Blue’

13. ‘Half Man Half Shark’

14. ‘Underclass’

15. ‘Energy Fleets’

16. ‘Please Complete Thee’

17. ‘Easy Easy’

