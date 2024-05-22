King Stingray are hitting the road for a regional Australian tour this year.

The Northern Territory rockers have announced shows in Castlemaine, Frankston, Torquay, Byron Bay, Gold Coast, Maroochydore, Coffs Harbour, Newcastle, Wollongong, and Canberra, and the tour will culminate with a big show in NT (see full dates below). All shows will take place between July and August, and the band will be supported by Jim Cassar-Daley.

Accompanying the regional tour news is the announcement of a new King Stingray single, but you aren’t able to listen to the song just yet.

“Best Bits”, which will be released next Wednesday, May 29th, follows recent single “Through the Trees”.

“‘Best Bits’ is a song about all the best parts of life all poured into one moment”, King Stingray explain. “Inspired by a particular moment in time, a particular day that had all the right ingredients. It’s about those ripper-of-a-day type moments, those warm days in the sunshine with your mates, with your family or a loved one. The memorable days that just seem to stick with you.

“It’s about simple living in a complex digital world, and although it can be hard to articulate in just a few words, a feeling that is so massive and profound. Sometimes all the best bits of life are already all around us! Yo manymak!”

King Stingray have been teasing new music on social media recently, and let fans know that they’ve been busy preparing their second album, the highly anticipated follow-up to their acclaimed self-titled debut album from 2022.

King Stingray’s “Best Bits” is out Wednesday, May 29th (pre-save/pre-order here).

King Stingray 2024 Regional Tour

Ticket information available via kingstingrayofficial.com

Thursday, July 18th

Theatre Royal, Castlemaine, VIC

Friday, July 19th

Pier Bandroom, Frankston, VIC

Saturday, July 20th

Torquay Hotel, Torquay, VIC

Thursday, August 8th

Beach Hotel, Byron Bay, NSW

Friday, August 9th

Miami Marketta, Gold Coast, QLD

Saturday, August 10th

Solbar, Maroochydore, QLD

Wednesday, August 14th

Hoey Moey, Coffs Harbour, NSW

Thursday, August 15th

King Street Bandroom, Newcastle, NSW

Friday, August 16th

Waves, Wollongong, NSW

Saturday, August 17th

UC Hub, Canberra, ACT

Saturday, August 31st

East Arnhem Live, Nhulunbuy, NT