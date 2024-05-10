Are you a big King Stingray fan? Would you like to be involved in their next single? Well, you’re in luck.

The NT rockers revealed an unbelievable opportunity on social media today, after spending the week teasing an announcement of some kind.

“We want you involved! Happy Friday bukmak!” the band declared in an Instagram post.

This is what King Stingray are after: any fan footage of the band OR footage of the best bits of your life that you want to share with the band.

If you’ve got such footage, all you have to do is upload it in the link in bio in King Stingrays Instagram bio and it may make it into one of their upcoming music videos.

“Thank you and big love! Can’t wait for you all to hear it!” they added.

King Stingray have only released one single in 2024 so far, “Through the Trees”, which was their first new material since last year’s single “Lookin’ Out”. Inspired by the band’s travels and homegrown experiences, “Through the Trees” reflected on the importance of time and overcoming challenges.

“On the surface it’s a fun travelling song representing adventure, but beneath the surface it talks more deeply on the concept of time and how precious it is,” the band said about the track. “It’s about overcoming adversity, coming out the other side, and reaching that breath of fresh air.”

“Through the Trees” was accompanied by a cool music video featuring footage of the band performing around their home in the stunning remote Arnhem Land region of the Northern Territory (watch below).

On the live music front, King Stingray head to Darwin for BASSINTHEGRASS 2024 next week, performing at the iconic festival alongside Macklemore, Middle Kids, The Jungle Giants, Jet, and more.

King Stingray’s “Through the Trees” is out now.