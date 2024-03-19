King Stingray are maintaining their stellar momentum in 2024.

The Northern Territory band have released their new single “Through the Trees”, their first new material since last year’s single “Lookin’ Out”.

Inspired by their travels and homegrown experiences, “Through the Trees” reflects on the importance of time and overcoming challenges.

“On the surface it’s a fun travelling song representing adventure, but beneath the surface it talks more deeply on the concept of time and how precious it is,” says the band. “It’s about overcoming adversity, coming out the other side, and reaching that breath of fresh air.”

In the accompanying music video, tour footage is compiled with the band performing beach-side around their home in the stunning remote Arnhem Land region of the Northern Territory (watch below).

“Through the Trees” continues their fine form from “Lookin’ Out” and their acclaimed self-titled 2022 debut album, a record that led Rolling Stone AU/NZ to hail them as “one of the most exciting rock bands to emerge from this country in a generation.”

“Upon repeated listens, one finds an intoxicating duality in King Stingray’s music. On one layer, this is music that pulls you in and asks you to move. On another, it is music ripe with potent messages — layered with wisdom and a perspective severely needed in Australia’s homogenous popular music landscape,” the publication’s five-star review praised.

“Their self-titled debut is destined to be an instant classic. A testament to the power of music and the glimpse of togetherness it creates.”

King Stingray have been dropping hints about their new music on social media, recently announcing that they are putting the finishing touches on their sophomore album.

In the meantime, they have upcoming Australia dates in June, playing shows in Sydney, Perth, Adelaide, Melbourne and Brisbane (see full tour dates here).

King Stingray have also recently unveiled their largest US tour yet, teaming up with King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard for five massive shows.

King Stingray’s “Through the Trees” is out now.