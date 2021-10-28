It’s been one year since King Stingray dropped their first single ‘Hey Wanhaka’, and despite the pandemic restrictions, the boys have been busy.

Hailing from Yirrkala, a community in East Arnhem Land, King Stingray is made up of Yirrŋa Yunupiŋu (singer and didgeridoo player), Roy Kellaway (guitarist) Dimathaya Burarrwanga (guitarist) Campbell Messer (Bass) and Lewis Stiles (Drums).

The five-piece performed their first gig in December last year, and are now touring with Australian musical group Yothu Yindi.

Yothu Yindi is made up of Aboriginal and balanda (non-Aboriginal) members, and was formed in 1986 as a merger of two bands – a white rock group called the Swamp Jockeys and an unnamed Aboriginal folk group.

“We love to think we’re bringing people together in music,” Roy Kellaway told Rolling Stone Australia. “Fun underpins everything we’re doing and we hope that when people see us live, they can join us in it.”

King Stingray was signed to Bargain Bin Records in October 2020 and released their debut single ‘Hey Wanhaka’, along with a music video, shortly after.

The band hit new heights of success when they took out the coveted spot of #1 Most Played Australian Track on triple j in August of this year with “Get Me Out”.

Despite social distancing restrictions caused by COVID-19, King Stingray still managed to tour certain parts of Australia this year. They performed at Dark Mofo in Hobart, Splendour In The Grass XR and completely sold out their debut tour in March and April of this year.

Although their touring schedule has been impressive considering the circumstances, the boys say that they’re just getting started. King Stingray is hoping to tour nationally imminently and to drop their first album early next year.

“We’ll see what happens on the collaborating front, but we’ve had so much optimism and support from people it’s crazy,” said Kellaway.

