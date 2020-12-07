Get the latest Indie Rock news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more

Having launched their debut single ‘Hey Wanhaka’ to acclaim, King Stingray have followed it up with an absolutely gorgeous music video.

If you haven’t heard of King Stingray yet, then best pay attention because they’re a new four-piece group from Yirrkala, North-East Arnhem Land, who deserve all your attention and more.

Formed by Yirrŋa Yunupiŋu (nephew of the late Dr M Yunupiŋu, who was Yothu Yindi’s frontman) and Roy Kellaway (son of Stu Kellaway, who was a Yothu Yindi founding member and its bass player), King Stingray is a story of friendship and cultures coming together for a new generation.

Blending ancient indigenous melodies with other influences including surf, indie and funk, the group have created their own genre of music called ‘Yolŋu surf-rock’ and the world got a delicious taste of it when they released their debut single ‘Hey Wanhaka’ back in October.

The song garnered critical acclaim from critics (it was listened to repeatedly at the Tone Deaf office) and established King Stingray as the next big thing to keep an eye on in the Australian music scene.

And now the group have somehow managed to one up their stunning debut with an even more stunning music video for ‘Hey Wanhaka’.

Created by Kellaway and artist Kayla Flett, the music video is an absolutely gorgeous collage of colourful imagery that tells the of a stingray man.

“This clip tells a story of the Stingray man travelling around the Territory.” explains Kellaway. “The Stingray man meets up with the Lorrpu (white cockatoo) and they party and celebrate together. The cockatoo is then putting the word out to everything ‘Hey! Wanhaka? Whats everyone up to?'”.

To say the ‘Hey Wanhaka’ music video is beautiful is an understatement as it is simply one of the most eye-catching things fans will see all year.

2020 may have started on a bit of a downer for the local music scene, but it’s definitely ending on a bit of a high and King Stingray definitely played a part in it. Expect the group to bring their magic to the reviving live music scene in 2021.

Check out the ‘Hey Wanhaka’ music video by King Stingray: