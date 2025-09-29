Irish trio Kingfishr are finally coming to Australia.

Simultaneously personal and communal, nostalgic and forward-looking, the alt-folk/rock group are on a rapid rise. With a reputation for transformative live shows, a chart-topping debut album, and over 200 million global streams to date, Kingfishr have become one of the most talked-about new acts.

Powered by sold-out shows across Europe, North America, and their native Ireland, the trio have spent the last year scaling new heights. Now it’s Australia’s turn, with the ‘Halcyon Tour’ arriving in Melbourne, Brisbane, Sydney, and Perth in March 2026.

The trio’s rise has been incredible. They have shared stages with the likes of Bruce Springsteen, James Bay, Dermot Kennedy, George Ezra, Tom Walker, and Snow Patrol, and performed at festivals including Glastonbury, Reading annd Leeds, and Electric Picnic.

They crashed into the charts with the multi-time Platinum track “Killeagh”, which spent ten weeks at No. 1 on the Irish Singles Chart and 27 weeks in the Top 10. It has over 26 million streams on Spotify.

In August, they followed up with their anticipated debut album Halcyon, which features “Diamonds & Roses”, “Eyes Don’t Lie”, and “Flowers-Fire”.

Built on lead singer Eddie Keogh’s raw baritone vocals, soaring climaxes and introspective slow-burners, the album stands as a striking statement of intent from a group that bridges the dynamics of contemporary indie-rock with the soul of their traditional roots.

Later this year, they’ll perform their biggest London shows to date, with two nights at O2 Kentish Town Forum. In 2026, Kingfishr will play their biggest shows to date across six outdoor arenas and stadiums in Ireland totalling over 100,000 tickets, as well as dates at London’s iconic Brixton Academy.

Tickets to their Australian tour go on sale at 12pm on Thursday, October 2nd via Frontier Touring. Presale begins at 10am on Wednesday, October 1st.

KINGFISHR HALYCON TOUR MARCH 2026

Thursday, March 12th (18+)

Forum, Melbourne VIC

Saturday, March 14th (18+)

The Tivoli, Brisbane QLD

Tuesday, March 17th (All ages)

Enmore Theatre, Sydney NSW

Thursday, March 19th (All ages)

Astor Theatre, Perth WA