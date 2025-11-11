Kings of Leon have offered fascinating insights into their recent collaboration with country sensation Zach Bryan, revealing the stark contrast between their methodical approach and Bryan’s lightning-fast creative process.

The Nashville-based rock band, comprising Caleb Followill, his brothers Jared and Nathan, plus cousin Matthew, found themselves swept up in Bryan’s whirlwind recording style during their August collaboration.

Speaking on Rolling Stone‘s Nashville Now podcast, lead vocalist Caleb detailed how the partnership emerged organically after the bands shared stages together. The collaboration yielded two tracks: Bryan’s “Bowery”, featuring Kings of Leon, and the band’s own “We’re Onto Something”, which showcases Bryan’s distinctive vocals.

Caleb was particularly struck by Bryan’s rapid-fire approach to music creation. After receiving “Bowery” with just a verse completed, Caleb crafted additional sections during his flight home and sent them back. Bryan’s response was immediate and decisive: “Alright, next weekend, New York, I want you guys there, we’re recording it!”

The timeline left Caleb somewhat bewildered. “What? Next week?! Let me see if I can do that,” he recalled thinking. However, recognising the opportunity, Kings of Leon seized the moment and brought along their own material for Bryan to feature on.

Bryan’s eagerness to release material proved equally swift. Upon completing “Bowery”, he immediately announced plans for its release. “He’s like, ‘We’re putting it out in one week!’ I was like, ‘That’s it? We’re not going to, like, listen to it, see what we think?'” Caleb laughed during the podcast.

This spontaneous approach resonated strongly with Kings of Leon, who found Bryan’s methodology refreshingly authentic. Caleb drew comparisons to hip-hop’s golden era, noting how Bryan’s “hands-on approach, warts and all” mirrors old-school rap artists who prioritise immediacy over perfection.

“It reminds me of old-school hip-hop, that hands-on approach, warts and all. People eat that up,” he explained. “If the only thing they hear from you is the polished finished product, you’re not letting them see the process and the thing that is really going to make them a fan.”

Meanwhile, Kings of Leon have maintained their own creative momentum, recently releasing EP #2 through their own Love Tap Records. The surprise release marks their first new material since 2024’s Can We Please Have Fun album.