With their Christmas album out in the world, and the season getting ever-festive by the day, Melbourne’s Kingswood have given us the rundown on their favourite holiday albums.

No matter how you look at it, Christmas and music are inextricably linked. Maybe you’re a retail worker trying to avoid Mariah Carey’s iconic hit, or maybe you’re a big fan of carols, and just can’t wait to get your ears around those seasonal sensations that sit in your ears for days on end. Either way, Christmas and music combine to create all manner of feelings across the board.

That’s where Kingswood come in. As this year started, they hadn’t planned for much else except the release of their Juveniles album and a run of shows. Of course, time makes fools of us all, and with a pandemic throwing a spanner in the works, the group hit the studio to record not only reimagine their last album as Reveries, but lay down the tracks for their first seasonal collection, A Kingswood Christmas.

“It’s something that we’ve always wanted to do, and joked about it for years,” frontman Fergus Linacre told Rolling Stone. “We started recording some tracks last year, and we had our own album – Juveniles – coming out in March, so we only had a few tracks recorded, so we just kind of sat on it.

“Then this year, we just thought, ‘Well, we have to use the time and finally do the Christmas album.’ So we got together and had a lot of fun, and now it’s happening – we’re putting out our jazz Christmas album. So we’re pretty pumped.”

With the album out in the world today, Kingswood gave us the low-down on their favourite Christmas records, and the released that will help to provide you with just a little bit of seasonal cheer in a year that has left us feeling, well, less than jolly.

Check out Kingswood performing ‘Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas’:

When it comes to Christmas albums I’m just a sucker for that old classic sound, that makes you feel warm inside, like a smooth port making its way down to your belly. People assumed we made a rock’n’roll xmas album, they are wrong, we wanted to honour the greats and knock Bublé off his perch.

Louis Armstrong & Friends‎ – What A Wonderful Christmas

Who doesn’t love this guy and his beautiful, unique sound? A true legend and a must on Christmas Day, or if you are like me, you can start listening to these albums from November through to Feb.

Elvis Presley‎ – Elvis’ Christmas album

Holy Jingle Bells the sexiest voice in history singing ‘I’ll Be Home For Christmas’!!!! Yes please!!! Warning, don’t accidentally stumble upon Elvis’ Christmas songs he did later in his career, you must find this album only, he’s young and the King, not old sad Elvis blubbering in a Vegas suit. Shout out to Elvis’ band, some of the greatest musos going round.

The Beach Boys‎ – The Beach Boys’ Christmas Album

I thought I’d include one semi-recent effort. And if you’ve never listened to this and you’re a Beach Boys fan you’ll have a bit of fun with this one. Harmonies of course are mega, and you still find Brians very cool orchestral arrangements going all pet sounds.

Jackson 5‎ – Jackson 5 Christmas Album

Push the tables back and grab ya granny for a dance. This is the most party-time album of the lot, it’s got the family good time vibes, can’t go wrong.

Bing Crosby‎ – White Christmas

This album is superb and probably wins best album cover too. Imagine being born with a world class voice and smile.

Ella Fitzgerald ‎– Ella Wishes You A Swinging Christmas

Ella is my fav singer of all time, she’s so unbelievably good in every way she blows my mind. You can listen to her and it sounds smooth and simple, but focus and she’s so technical, what she does is very difficult, only a supreme pro can do it, that’s not me, believe me I tried.

Frank Sinatra ‎– A Jolly Christmas From Frank Sinatra

Frank is the King of Christmas, this record is played often on Kingswood tours, when we are setting up or perhaps winding down with a whiskey.

….and the worst?

Let’s not celebrate even in a derogatory way, the worst Christmas albums. Firstly because there’s enough negativity in the world right now, and I’d be making assumptions due to the fact that I haven’t sought out bad ones, and anything I assume to be bad, let’s say Jessica Simpson’s Christmas Album (which may be incredible), I haven’t listened to. If anyone would like to recommend one please get in touch.

Kingswood’s A Kingswood Christmas is out now.