Kira Puru has taken to Instagram to encourage fans not to vote for her latest single, ‘Idiot’, after being called out for ableism.

“hi everyone – just a heads up that I’m not campaigning for my song ‘idi*t’ in the h100 this year because of its ableist terminology,” she wrote on Instagram. “As always I appreciate all your love and support, it’s so beautiful, but do me a favour and consider casting your vote in favour of some other very talented local woc/nboc.”

Per the anti-bullying alliance, “idiot” dates back from the 13th century,and is defined as “someone who was so mentally deficient that they should be detained for the whole of their lives.”

During her appearance on AIR’s annual Indie-Con conference, Code of Conduct For The Music Industry, back in October – Puru detailed her experience with the “call-out culture” following the release of ‘Idiot.’ Acknowledging that she’s always receptive of conversations that lead to personal development.

“It’s just the way that I am naturally, to welcome those conversations. I’m not particularly interested in living in an echo chamber where I’m surrounded by people that have the same beliefs as me,” said Puru. “Whenever I’m challenged by something I’ve done or said, I like to at least create a platform for them to bring that conversation to the table.”

