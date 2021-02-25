Get the latest Classic Rock news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more

The mighty glam-rock legends KISS are set to grace Australian stages one last time as part of their monolithic ‘End Of The Road’ tour.

The KISS Army will be thrilled to learn that the band will return to Australian soil in November, god willing. Kicking off on Sunday, November 14th at RAC Arena in Perth, then heading to Entertainment Centre in Adelaide on Wednesday, November 17th, Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on Saturday, November 20th, and Sunday, November 21st, Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney on Friday, November 26th, Brisbane Entertainment Centre on Tuesday, November 30th, and finally Townsville Stadium on Saturday, December 4th.

The Australian leg of the world tour, which was originally scheduled for November 2019, was cancelled due to illness.

“There’s a light at the end of the tunnel and it’s BLINDING! We are finally coming back,” Paul Stanley shared in a statement. “The tour is now official and we will deliver nights that will go beyond all expectations. We are fired up and will count the days.”

Pre-sale tickets will be available via Telstra Plus™ from 10.00 am (local time) Tuesday, March 2nd. General Public tickets go on sale at 12noon (local time) Friday, March 5th. Find all the relevant information below.

KISS End Of The Road Australian Tour 2021

Sunday, November 14th

(Supported by Legs Electric)

RAC Arena, Perth, WA

Wednesday, November 17th

(Supported by The Superjesus)

Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Adelaide, SA

Saturday, November 20th

(Supported by Dead City Ruin)

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC

Sunday, November 21st

(Supported by Dallas Crane)

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC

Friday, November 26th

(Supported by The Poor)

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW

Tuesday, November 30th

(Supported by Wolfmother)

Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane, , QLD

Saturday, December 4th

(Supported by Wolfmother, Tumbleweed, and TBC local act)

Queensland Country Bank Stadium, Townsville, QLD

Tickets on sale from 12pm local time, Friday, March 5th

KISS Fan Club pre-sale begins 3pm local time Friday, February 26th, and runs until 1pm local time, Thursday, March 4th

Telstra Gold pre-sale begins 10am local time, Tuesday, March 2nd, and runs until 1pm local time, Thursday, March 4th

Telstra Plus pre-sale begins 1pm local time, Tuesday, March 2nd, and runs until 1pm local time, Thursday, March 4th