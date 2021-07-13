KISS rocker Gene Simmons has dished out some controversial thoughts on women and money in a new interview.

Speaking during his recent appearance on Talking Wax, Simmons declared: “The more money you have, the more chicks will like you.

“Pull up in a beat-up old Volkswagen and ask a young lady if she wants to go grab some baked beans and a hot dog, or pull up in a Rolls-Royce and say, ‘Get in, I’m taking you wherever I want to go.’

Simmons continued: “What do you think what’s she going to go for? She wants to be treated like a queen.

“Two guys are talking and two girls are talking – I know women are hating that I’m telling the truth – two guys are talking, one guy says to the other guy, ‘Hey, I’ve got a blind date for you.’ So his friend naturally says, ‘What does she look like?’

“That makes sense because that’s our biology, that’s our DNA.

“The two girls are talking, ‘I’ve got a blind date for you!’ ‘Really? What does he do? What kind of a car does he have?’ I don’t give a fuck what kind of a car she has, I don’t care if she pulls up in a stinky old garbage truck. I only care if she’s attractive.

Love Classic Rock? Get the latest Classic Rock news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Simmons added: “Well, there’s a difference. Men want sex, they want some companionship – not too much, you don’t want to be smothered, you want peace and quiet, stuff like that – and women want everything! Everything! All the time!

“And do you know why men die younger than their beloved? Because they want to.

“Now, none of this applies to Shannon, my wife. No way, she is the exception to every rule, in fact, she does not bear fools lightly.

The rocker continued: “Here’s another one, it’s going to get me in trouble. Ask me how I am…” to which the host asked, “How are you, Gene?”

The rocker replied: “Fine.”

“See? We’re done. If I ask, not all women on the face of the planet, but some, ‘How are you?’ ‘Well, when I was a child of four, I forgot to say that… then it was good… then 10 years later…’ Even after you’re dead, they will stand over your grave, ‘When you were alive…’ Shut up, I’m dead, I’m gone! I’m only saying that because it’s funny but true.”

Let’s hope Gene’s wife, Shannon Tweed, doesn’t catch this interview!

For more on this topic, follow the Classic Rock Observer.

Check out Gene Simmons on Talking Wax: