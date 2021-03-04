Get the latest Classic Rock news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more

The mighty, mighty KISS are set to grace Australian shores in November for one last swan song as part of their ‘End Of The Road’ tour.

Due to overwhelming demand, the glam-rock legends have announced that they will be playing a second show in Sydney on Saturday, November 27th at Qudos Bank Arena.

The ‘End Of The Road’ tour kicks off on Sunday, November 14th at RAC Arena in Perth, it will then head to Entertainment Centre in Adelaide on Wednesday, November 17th, Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on Saturday, November 20th, and Sunday, November 21st, Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney on Friday, November 26th and Saturday, November 27th, Brisbane Entertainment Centre on Tuesday, November 30th, and finally Townsville Stadium on Saturday, December 4th.

The Australian leg of the world tour was originally scheduled for November 2019 but was cancelled due to illness.

“There’s a light at the end of the tunnel and it’s BLINDING! We are finally coming back,” Paul Stanley shared in a statement. “The tour is now official and we will deliver nights that will go beyond all expectations. We are fired up and will count the days.”

General Public tickets go on sale at 12noon (local time) Friday, March 5th. Find all the relevant information below.

Check out ‘Rock and Roll All Nite’ by KISS:

KISS End Of The Road Australian Tour 2021

Tickets on sale from 12pm local time, Friday, March 5th

Sunday, November 14th

(Supported by Legs Electric)

RAC Arena, Perth, WA

Wednesday, November 17th

(Supported by The Superjesus)

Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Adelaide, SA

Saturday, November 20th

(Supported by Dead City Ruin)

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC

Sunday, November 21st

(Supported by Dallas Crane)

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC

Friday, November 26th

(Supported by The Poor)

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW

Saturday, November 27th

(Supported by The Poor)

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW

Tuesday, November 30th

(Supported by Wolfmother)

Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane, , QLD

Saturday, December 4th

(Supported by Wolfmother, Tumbleweed, and TBC local act)

Queensland Country Bank Stadium, Townsville, QLD