Two members of KISS are amongst the latest inductees into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons will be honoured alongside their fellow class of 2026 members Taylor Swift, Alanis Morissette, Kenny Loggins, Christopher “Tricky” Stewart, Terry Britten & Graham Lyle, and Walter Afanasieff.

The KISS musicians are being recognised for songs such as “Rock and Roll All Nite” and “I Love It Loud”, “Calling Dr. Love”, and “Shout It Out Loud”.

Swift, meanwhile, is a relatively young inductee, aged 36, with Stevie Wonder currently holding the title of the youngest-ever inductee, at 33 in 1983.

As a songwriter becomes eligible for induction once their first commercially released song turns 20, this is the first year Swift has been eligible, with her debut single, “Tim McGraw”, releasing in 2006.

“Taylor qualified from when she was 15 years old,” President and CEO of the Songwriters Hall of Fame Linda Moran told USA Today when Swift was nominated. “That’s shortly after she signed her publishing deal and had her first commercial release. So age-wise, she’s the youngest, and I don’t know when we’re going to see someone that young again.”

Swift is being recognised for songs such as “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)”, “Blank Space”, “Anti-Hero”, and “Love Story”.

The induction ceremony is set to take place at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City on June 11th.

Nile Rodgers, the organisation’s chairman, expressed his excitement in a statement: “The music industry is built upon the incredible talent of songwriters who create unforgettable songs. Without their artistry, there would be no recorded music, concert experiences, or engaged fans. Everything originates from the song and its creator.

“We take great pride in our ongoing commitment to recognising some of the most culturally significant composers in history. This year’s lineup not only showcases iconic songs but also celebrates unity across various genres. These songwriters have profoundly impacted the lives of billions of listeners worldwide, and it is our privilege to honor their contributions.”