KISS has been forced to postpone several dates of their End of the Road World Tour after Gene Simmons tested positive for COVID-19.

The four postponed dates — September 1st in Clarkston, Michigan; September 2nd in Dayton, Ohio; September 4th in Tinley Park, Illinois; and September 5th in Milwaukee, Wisconsin — are set to be rescheduled, with previously purchased tickets honored at the new dates. The band are yet to announce when these new shows will take place.

In a statement shared to Twitter, the band confirmed that Simmons, who is fully vaccinated, is “experiencing mild symptoms” and that the band and crew “will remain at home and isolate for the next 10 days.” They added that “doctors have indicated the tour should be bale to resume on September 9th at FivePoint Amphiteatre in Irvine, California.”

Simmons’ positive COVID diagnosis arrives days after vocalist Paul Stanley tested positive for the virus, forcing the band to postpone shows in Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Georgia.

In a statement released at the time, the band emphasized that they and their crew are “fully vaccinated,” and that everyone has “operated in a bubble independently to safeguard everyone as much as possible at each show and in between shows.”

We are postponing the next four tour dates. All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new dates once announced. More information will be emailed to ticketholders directly. pic.twitter.com/b28fmrhWIe — KISS (@kiss) August 31, 2021

Gene Simmons has been a vocal advocate for the COVID vaccination, in an interview with Rolling Stone, Simmons urged fans to get vaccinated against the virus, saying, “I would highly recommend for everybody to get two Pfizer or Moderna shots, please — for the rest of us. Even if you believe the Earth is flat, it’s not.”

God willing, KISS will return to Australia in March 2022 for their scheduled End Of The Road tour dates. “There’s a light at the end of the tunnel and it’s BLINDING!” Paul Stanley said in a statement accompanying the news.

“We are finally coming back. The tour is now official and we will deliver nights that will go beyond all expectations. We are fired up and will count the days.” You can find all the relevant tour information below.

For more on this topic, follow our Classic Rock Observer.

KISS

End of the Road Australia Tour

Tickets on sale here

ROD LAVER ARENA, MELBOURNE

Saturday 19 March 2022

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne

Sunday 20 March 2022

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne



Tuesday 22 March 2022

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne



Saturday 26 March 2022

RAC Arena, Perth

Tuesday 29 March 2022

Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Adelaide

Friday 1 April 2022

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney

Saturday 2 April 2022

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney



Wednesday 6 April 2022

Entertainment Centre, Brisbane

Saturday 9 April 2022

Queensland Country Bank Stadium, Townsville