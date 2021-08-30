KISS rocker Gene Simmons has made it abundantly clear where he stands on a vaccine mandate, saying it is “fucking nuts” that people would listen to politicians over doctors when it comes to COVID.

Speaking in a recent interview with Marci Wiser of 95.5 KLOS, Simmons said: “It’s shocking that people still believe — there are enough people out there who still believe it’s a hoax and schmoax. And they prefer to listen to politicians of a certain political party instead of doctors and the CDC. It’s fucking nuts. It’s crazy.”

He also took aim at those refusing to get vaccinated against the deadly virus, saying, “The idea that somebody says ‘it’s my body and my choice’ is so idiotic.”

Simmons continued: “It is not your choice, it is not your body when you come to a red light in your car. You don’t have the right to go through it just ’cause you feel like it and ‘don’t tell me what to do.’ And here’s why: because the rest of the world goes on green and stops on red.

“Just ’cause you feel it’s your right doesn’t give you the right. You don’t have the right to speak on a cell phone in your car, you don’t have the right to not put on a seat belt — you don’t have that right.

“You actually do not have the right to stand up in a movie theatre and yell ‘fire’ just because you think it’s freedom of speech. You don’t have that right. That’s called incitement to riot. There are all sorts of rights you don’t have.”

He added: “Should there be a mandate, which means a law, that you must get vaccinated? Yes, there should be.”

Asked if he thinks a vaccine mandate would take away freedom for people to make their own decisions, Simmons said: “What freedom? The freedom to infect everybody else? Seven hundred thousand Americans — close to it — are dead because of COVID.

“Of course it should be a law. As soon as you endanger other people. You do not have the right to smoke in a restaurant or in buildings — you don’t have that right. You know why? Because you’re endangering other people.

Simmons added: “Always listen to the CDC and the doctors — not stupid politicians. Not all politicians — evil, self-serving politicians of a certain party who are more interested in getting re-elected than actually saving lives. I can’t tell you how furious I am. The politicians in Texas and Florida — evil, self-serving, just moronic. That includes the president of Brazil.

“You must wear a mask at all times when there are other people around,” he continued.

“Clearly, if you’re in the pooper and you’re by yourself, you’re okay. But if you’re in a room where there are other people, even sneezing can spread something 10 feet. Wear a mask. It’s not all about you; you’re trying to protect other people. Wash your hands.

“In simple terms, before COVID, if you sneezed, it wasn’t life-threatening. Wouldn’t you cover your mouth? When you yawn, don’t you, as a courtesy, cover your mouth? And that’s with non-life-threatening stuff. As a courtesy to other people. Hey, when I’m alone in bed and I’m tired and I yawn, I don’t cover my mouth. Nobody’s around.”

