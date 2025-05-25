It’s a good time to be a Kisschasy fan, that’s for sure.

The Melbourne rockers will hit the road next month on the ‘Hymns for the New Believers’ tour, celebrating their ARIA Top 5 album Hymns for the Nonbeliever (2007).

The tour kicks off on Friday, June 6th at the Astor Theatre in Perth, followed by a show at Hindley Street Music Hall in Adelaide on Saturday, June 7th. It continues on Friday, June 13th at Fortitude Music Hall in Brisbane, and Saturday, June 14th at the Roundhouse in Sydney. The band then head to Hobart’s Uni Bar on Friday, June 20th, before wrapping up at Melbourne’s Forum on Saturday, June 21st.

But before the tour, Kisschasy dropped a brand-new single, “Lie to Me”, last week, their first new music in over a decade.

In a new interview with Rolling Stone AU/NZ, the band’s lead vocalist Darren Cordeux discussed the sound of their new song.

“It’s got that energy, that cheeky lyricism – it just sounds like us,” Cordeux said. “It came to me right after a bout of writer’s block. I came back and just grabbed it from the ether.”

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

It gets even better: Kisschasy are supposedly sitting on an entire album’s worth of new material.

After the band disbanded at their peak in 2015, Cordeux said that he was determined not to return unless the new songs met the same standard they set before their breakup. We didn’t want to insult our fans,” he told Rolling Stone AU/NZ. “We didn’t want to dilute this little thing we’d built.”

The rest of the record remains under wraps for now. “We recorded ten songs. The challenge was making sure they weren’t just copies of our old work. I was putting us in a box, and it stifled the creativity,” he continued. “But then I remembered: we were always more eclectic than I gave us credit for.”

Kisschasy can’t wait to get started on their Australian tour. “Our last tour proved that the special connection we have with our fans is alive and stronger than ever,” they said when the tour was first announced.

“We’ve been counting down the minutes until we can get back onto the stage and there’s no better reason than having our second album Hymns for the Nonbeliever released on vinyl for the very first time. As a band we are tighter and more focused than we’ve ever been, and these shows will be proof of that. There may even be some surprises.”

Kisschasy’s “Lie to Me” is out now. More information about their upcoming tour can be found here.