Kisschasy is hitting the road this June for their ‘Hymns For The New Believers’ tour.

The Aussie rockers will perform their ARIA Top 5, gold-certified album Hymns For The Nonbeliever in full, celebrating its first-ever vinyl release—18 years after its debut in 2007.

Fans can look forward to hit singles like “Opinions Won’t Keep You Warm at Night” and “Spray on Pants”, alongside access to the 12″ vinyl, available during the tour presale.

The tour kicks off on Friday, June 6, 2025, at the Astor Theatre in Perth, followed by a show at Hindley Street Music Hall in Adelaide on Saturday, June 7. It continues on Friday, June 13, at Fortitude Music Hall in Brisbane, and Saturday, June 14, at the Roundhouse in Sydney. The band then heads to Hobart’s Uni Bar on Friday, June 20, before wrapping up at Melbourne’s Forum on Saturday, June 21.

Presale begins on Friday, January 31st, at 12pm AEDT. You can register for presale at www.sbmpresents.com/tour/kisschasy-tour-2025. General tickets go on sale on Tuesday, February 4th, at 12pm AEDT.

Kisschasy shared their excitement:

“Our last tour proved that the special connection we have with our fans is alive and stronger than ever. We’ve been counting down the minutes until we can get back onto the stage and there’s no better reason than having our second album ‘Hymns For The Nonbeliever’ released on vinyl for the very first time. As a band we are tighter and more focused than we’ve ever been, and these shows will be proof of that. There may even be some surprises.”

Special guests include Perth indie-punk band Sly Withers and Melbourne indie rocker Suzi.