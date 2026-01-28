Kneecap have a new album on the way.

The Irish hip-hop trio will share Fenian (a derogatory term for Irish Catholics) on April 24th, which will be their first record since a highly controversial period of their career unfolded.

“They tried to stop us by branding Kneecap ‘terrorists’, with cancellations, with statements from the Prime Minister himself,” the group shared in a statement. “We had all the motivation we needed…this isn’t a swift reaction, but a considered response to those that tried to silence us. And failed.”

Kneecap infamously battled through the UK courts last year.

The original case centred on allegations that Mo Chara, real name Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh, displayed a Hezbollah flag during a November 2024 Kneecap concert in London. However, police weren’t made aware of the alleged incident until April 2025, following the band’s controversial criticism of Israel and the Gaza war during their Coachella performance.

Kneecap have consistently denied supporting either Hamas or Hezbollah, and said that they do not incite or condone violence. They have also argued that the footage at the UK shows had been taken out of context, and described the legal action as a “carnival of distraction.”

Fenian will be their third album, following 2018’s 3CAG and 2024’s Fine Art.

“Inspired by, and proudly named ‘Fenian’, who were warriors in Irish folklore, and later a derogatory term for the Irish,” they wrote in a statement announcing their new album.

“Now we’re using it to name everyone speaking truth to power. After 800 years of colonisation, they thought the Irish language would die, it didn’t. Thanks to Muintir na Gaeltachta, and all the Gaels who refused to let their culture and language be destroyed. And KNEECAP is much the same…we haven’t gone away. The Paddies are back.”

The group’s new single “Liar’s Tale” is set to drop this week.