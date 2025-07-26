Kneecap have found themselves at the centre of another controversy.

As per Rolling Stone, the Irish group have been banned from entering Hungary for three years, with Hungarian authorities labelling them a “national security threat.” This decision was announced by Zoltán Kovács, a Hungarian politician and spokesperson, who stated that the band was banned for “antisemitism and glorifying terror.”

The ban prevents Kneecap from performing at the upcoming Sziget Festival in Budapest, where they were scheduled to appear on August 11th. Kovács explained that the band’s actions and statements were seen as promoting antisemitic hate speech and supporting terrorist groups, leading to the decision to prohibit their entry into the country. He emphasised Hungary’s zero-tolerance policy towards antisemitism, stating that allowing Kneecap to perform posed a national security risk.

In response, Kneecap expressed their disappointment and frustration, particularly for their fans who were eager to see them perform.

“The authoritarian government of Viktor Orban say we ‘pose a national security threat,’” the band wrote. “Which is fucking outrageous coming from a man who welcomed Netanyahu, a wanted war criminal, like a hero just a few weeks ago. There is no legal basis for his actions, no member of Kneecap has ever been convicted of any crime in any country. We stand against all hate crimes and Kneecap champions love and solidarity as well as calling out injustices where we see it.”

They added, “It’s clear this is political distraction and a further attempt to silence those who call out genocide against the Palestinian people.”

Sziget Festival organisers also voiced their regret over the Hungarian government’s decision, highlighting their commitment to artistic freedom and condemning hate speech.

“Following concerns raised by government and pressure groups across Hungary over the past weeks at the prospect of Kneecap performing, we have liaised closely with the band and they reassured us that their performance would not contravene either Sziget’s values or Hungarian law,” the festival said. “Sziget Festival’s values mean we condemn hate speech, while guaranteeing the fundamental right to artistic freedom of expression for every performer. Cancel culture and cultural boycotts are not the solution…. We fear that government’s decision announced today to ban Kneecap may not only damage the reputation of Sziget, but also negatively affect Hungary’s standing worldwide.”

Kneecap have been a focal point of controversy in recent months, not just in Hungary but globally. Their performances often include politically charged messages, such as their Coachella set in April, where they displayed messages accusing Israel of committing genocide against Palestinians, with the support of the US government. At Glastonbury, they led the crowd in a chant against UK Labour leader Keir Starmer, which led to a police investigation that was eventually dropped due to insufficient evidence.