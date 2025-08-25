Irish rap trio Kneecap have cancelled all upcoming US tour dates following legal complications surrounding group member Mo Chara’s court hearing in London.

The Belfast-based group announced the decision due to the proximity of Chara’s September 26th court date, which could conflict with their planned American performances.

Mo Chara, whose real name is Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh, faces terror charges under the UK’s Terrorism Act for allegedly brandishing a Hezbollah flag during a London concert. The Lebanese political organisation remains proscribed under British law, making such displays illegal. Both Ó hAnnaidh and Kneecap have consistently denied the allegations, previously stating they “do not, and have never, supported Hamas or Hezbollah.”

The cancelled tour was scheduled to commence in New York on October 1st, with all shows reportedly sold out. The group expressed disappointment at delivering the news, particularly given the strong ticket sales across their American dates. However, they assured fans that Canadian performances in Vancouver and Toronto remain unaffected and will proceed as planned.

“With every show fully sold out this is news we are sad to deliver. But once we win our court case, which we will, we promise to embark on an even bigger tour to all you great heads,” the group stated in their announcement. US ticket holders can obtain refunds from their original point of purchase.

The legal troubles stem from months of controversy surrounding Kneecap’s politically charged performances. Their sets at Coachella in April generated significant attention when they defended Palestine and criticised Israel during the ongoing conflict in Gaza. The group maintained their stance at Glastonbury Festival in June, where they condemned what they controversially termed “genocide” by Israel and led a vulgar chant against British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

British police initially launched an investigation into Kneecap following their Glastonbury performance but dropped the case in July, citing “insufficient evidence to provide a realistic prospect of conviction for any offence.” Despite this outcome, the current charges against Mo Chara remain active and require his presence in London for the upcoming court hearing.