Following their debut tour of Australia and New Zealand, Irish rap trio Kneecap made their Coachella debut over the weekend – now claiming their pro-Palestine message was cut from the festival’s livestream.

The group made their debut at the festival on Friday, but according to NME, the stream was abruptly ended as the band led a chant targeting former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher. Kneecap later shared the article on X, adding that their solidarity message for Palestine was also missing from the broadcast.

“Not the only thing that was cut – our messaging on the US-backed genocide in Gaza somehow never appeared on screens either,” the group posted. “Back next Friday Coachella and it’ll be sorted. Grma to everyone who packed out the tent.”

A follow-up post featured footage of their final song “H.O.O.D.” and the moment they shouted, “Free Palestine and free the six counties”—the latter a reference to Irish unification.

Earlier in the set, member Mo Chara told the crowd, “Here, if anybody was wondering, Margaret Thatcher’s still dead,” before leading the audience in the chant “Maggie’s in a box”. The group have long been outspoken critics of Thatcher, and vocal supporters of the Palestinian cause.

Earlier this year, the band’s message reached the BAFTAs stage, where Kneecap filmmaker Rich Peppiatt used his acceptance speech for Outstanding British Debut to honour those fighting for cultural and national recognition. “Everyone out there who’s fighting that fight,” he said, deserves to have their language and homeland respected.

Kneecap weren’t the only act to reference Palestine at Coachella, but their livestreams remained intact. On Saturday, Green Day changed a lyric in “Jesus Of Suburbia” from “running away from pain when you’ve been victimised” to “running away from pain like the kids from Palestine.”

The trio will return to Coachella for a second performance this Friday, following shows in Denver and Salt Lake City. They’re also gearing up for a 15-date run across North America in October, with stops in major cities including New York, Toronto, Vancouver and San Francisco.

Their current momentum follows a sold-out debut tour across Australia and New Zealand, where they hit stages in Auckland, Melbourne, Sydney, and more. During their visit, they also voiced their support for Palestine on The Project.