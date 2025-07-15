Kneecap have issued a fiery response to Disturbed frontman David Draiman, calling him a “straight up cunt” after a heated exchange that began with comments from Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello.

The controversy ignited when Morello praised the Belfast rap trio, stating that Kneecap are “the Rage Against the Machine of now” and commending their pro-Palestine activism. Draiman took exception to Morello’s support, labelling it “shameful” on social media.

The Irish hip-hop group didn’t hold back in their retort, sharing an image from 2024 showing Draiman signing artillery shells belonging to the Israel Defence Forces. “Signing bombs dropped to murder kids and other people’s families just makes you a straight up cunt,” the Belfast band declared in their post on X.

Draiman, who is Jewish and has been an outspoken supporter of Israel, responded with multiple posts of his own. “Enjoy your 5 minutes gentlemen,” he wrote. “It could have been done with your art, but instead you chose to do it with hatred.”

This is not the first time Draiman has faced backlash for his political stance. Earlier this month, he performed at the Black Sabbath farewell show in Birmingham, where he reportedly was booed by sections of the audience.

Kneecap aren’t the only high profile name the Disturbed frontman has been taking on recently.

The always outspoken Draiman made comments in a recent interview with Linda Advocate that highlighted his ongoing feud with Roger Waters, who has been a vocal critic of Israel.

As per Blabbermouth, Draiman described Waters as “antisemitic to his rotten core” and a “deluded old freak.”

“He’s a piece of work,” Draiman said. “Antisemitic to his rotten core. Just ask [Waters’ Pink Floyd bandmate] David Gilmour and his wife — they’ll testify to it. He’s been that way for the duration of his life and the duration of his career. It’s nothing new. He’s a coward. He’s a hypocrite. He is a supporter of dictators and dictatorial regimes all over the world.”