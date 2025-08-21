After two court appearances and arguments from both sides of the Kneecap member Mo Chara’s terror case, a UK judge will issue a ruling in September.

Chara, whose real name is Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh, made his second appearance at the Westminster Magistrates Court in London on Wednesday, August 20th. The Belfast rapper’s charge stemmed from a November 2024 Kneecap concert in London, where Ó hAnnaidh allegedly displayed a Hezbollah flag on stage.

During the session, lawyers for both sides argued over whether the case against the rapper was brought within the proper six-month time frame. As first reported by The Belfast Telegraph, Ó hAnnaidh’s defence team is pushing for the case to be dismissed on technical grounds, saying the charge was brought one day after the six-month limit for such charges expired. The prosecution countered that the charge was brought within the proper time frame.

That debate depends on legal particulars related to how and when a charge is brought under the UK’s Terrorism Act. Ó hAnnaidh’s lawyers said their client first received notice of the charge on May 21st, which didn’t count as an official charge because the Attorney General hadn’t permitted prosecutors to bring the case yet. They argued that the charge was officially brought on May 22nd, one day after the six-month limit expired. The Crown Prosecution Service, however, said the May 21st charge was valid because they did not need the AG’s permission at that time.

When the hearing concluded, Judge Paul Goldspring acknowledged the importance of a “speedy resolution” in the case, but said, “I will reserve my judgment for a couple of weeks.” He scheduled the next hearing for Friday, September 26th.

Ó hAnnaidh arrived at the courthouse with his bandmates Móglaí Bap (Naoise Ó Cairealláin) and DJ Próvai (JJ O’Dochartaigh). Ahead of the second hearing, the Metropolitan Police established a restriction zone for protesters before the court appearance, implementing “Public Order Act conditions to prevent serious disruption being caused by a protest outside Westminster Magistrates’ Court tomorrow.”

Kneecap responded to the restrictions via social media, writing, “We massively appreciate the support of what we know are the majority of the public, who can see this farce for what it is. It is distraction from war crimes that the British state support.”

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

“In our view this police action is designed to try and portray support for Kneecap as somehow troublesome,” the statement continued. “It is a calculated political decision the night before Mo Chara’s court appearance. There is no basis for this, our last hearing was entirely peaceful and a loving show of solidarity with the most disruptive attendees the right wing media. We know all of our supporters will be, but please go out of your way to be compliant with all instructions issued, irrespective of how pitiful.”

Despite the restrictions, hundreds of supporters showed up outside the court, many carrying signs that read “Free Mo Chara,” with others waving Irish and Palestinian flags.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KNEECAP (@kneecap32)

After his initial court appearance in June, Ó hAnnaidh was released on unconditional bail. The preliminary hearing at the Westminster Magistrates’ Court on June 18th was largely procedural, and Ó hAnnaidh spoke only to confirm his name.

Both Ó hAnnaidh and Kneecap have consistently denied the allegations, stating they “do not, and have never, supported Hamas or Hezbollah.” Kneecap claims footage of the November 2024 concert was “deliberately taken out of all context,” suggesting the terror charge is a reprisal for their outspoken support for Palestine, their calls for an end to the war in Gaza, and their criticism of the UK and US governments for continuing to fund and supply arms to Israel.

On Tuesday, Kneecap posted on social media in support of Palestine. “Tomorrow Mo Chara is back in Westminster Magistrates Court as the British government’s carnival of distraction continues. Since his last court appearance Israel has murdered another 9,000 Palestinians, mainly children and women. Over 1,000 murdered whilst queuing for aid, starved due to their siege, whilst pitiful amounts of aid delivered by a sham agency controlled by Israel. Young children gunned down by snipers as they scramble for a bag of flour. Whole families, from babies to grandparents, murdered as they huddled in makeshift tents.”

They then added, “British courts have long charged people from the North of Ireland with ‘terrorism’ for crimes never committed. We will fight them. We will win.”