Get excited, metal heads, Knotfest Australia is officially here, bringing some of the genres powerhouse acts together for a weekend of high-intensity, double-kick-drum action.
The festival is coming to Melbourne’s Flemington Racecourse on March 24, Sydney’s Centennial Park on March 24 and Brisbane’s RNA Showgrounds on March 26. Here’s everything you need to know about Knotfest Australia 2023.
Headlining the festival is the Grammy-winning Slipknot (the guys the festival is named after) known for their intense and theatrical performances.
The Lineup
Other bands scheduled to perform include Bad Omens, In Flames, Parkway Drive, Northlane, Malevolence, Story Of The Year, Megadeth, Amon Amarth, Trivium, Spiritbox, Alpha Wolf, Knocked Loose, and Void of Vision.
Bad Omens is an American metalcore band that formed in 2014. In Flames is a Swedish metal band that has been active since 1990 and is known for pioneering the melodic death metal genre. Byron Bay’s Parkway Drive will also be in attendance, alongside fellow Aussies Northlane.
Malevolence is a British heavy metal band formed in 2010. Story Of The Year is an American rock band that formed in 1995 and is known for blending elements of punk, emo, and post-hardcore.
Megadeth is a legendary American thrash metal band formed in 1983 by Dave Mustaine, one of the founding members of Metallica.
The full lineup is as follows:
Slipknot
Parkway Drive
Megadeath
Trivium
Northlane
Amon Amarth
In Flames
Knocked Loose
Spiritbox
Story Of The Year
Alphawolf
Void Of Vision
Bad Omens
Malevolence
Set Times
Exact set times differ slightly by location, but the set order remains the same.
On stage 1, the bands will perform in this order:
Malevolence
Void Of Vision
Knocked Loose
Story Of The Year
Amon Amarth
Trivium
Parkway Drive
On stage 2, the bands will perform in this order:
Bad Omens
Alpha Wolf
Spiritbox
In Flames
Northlane
Megadeath
Slipknot
Knotfest Australia Sideshows
Some of the bands have announced sideshow tours while they’re in the country. Some have already been and you can find the remainder below.
Aman Amarth + Trivium (with Malevolence)
Thursday, March 23rd
The Forum, Melbourne, VIC
Tuesday, March 28th
Eatons Hill Hotel, Brisbane, QLD
Knocked Loose
Thursday, March 23rd
Colonial Hotel, Melbourne, VIC
Monday, March 27th
Princess Theatre, Brisbane, QLD
Story of the Year
Monday, March 27th
The Brightside, Brisbane, QLD
Tuesday, March 28th
Crowbar, Sydney, NSW
