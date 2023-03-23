Get excited, metal heads, Knotfest Australia is officially here, bringing some of the genres powerhouse acts together for a weekend of high-intensity, double-kick-drum action.

The festival is coming to Melbourne’s Flemington Racecourse on March 24, Sydney’s Centennial Park on March 24 and Brisbane’s RNA Showgrounds on March 26. Here’s everything you need to know about Knotfest Australia 2023.

Headlining the festival is the Grammy-winning Slipknot (the guys the festival is named after) known for their intense and theatrical performances.

The Lineup

Other bands scheduled to perform include Bad Omens, In Flames, Parkway Drive, Northlane, Malevolence, Story Of The Year, Megadeth, Amon Amarth, Trivium, Spiritbox, Alpha Wolf, Knocked Loose, and Void of Vision.

Bad Omens is an American metalcore band that formed in 2014. In Flames is a Swedish metal band that has been active since 1990 and is known for pioneering the melodic death metal genre. Byron Bay’s Parkway Drive will also be in attendance, alongside fellow Aussies Northlane.

Malevolence is a British heavy metal band formed in 2010. Story Of The Year is an American rock band that formed in 1995 and is known for blending elements of punk, emo, and post-hardcore.

Megadeth is a legendary American thrash metal band formed in 1983 by Dave Mustaine, one of the founding members of Metallica.

Set Times

Exact set times differ slightly by location, but the set order remains the same.

On stage 1, the bands will perform in this order:

Malevolence

Void Of Vision

Knocked Loose

Story Of The Year

Amon Amarth

Trivium

Parkway Drive

On stage 2, the bands will perform in this order:

Bad Omens

Alpha Wolf

Spiritbox

In Flames

Northlane

Megadeath

Slipknot

Knotfest Australia Sideshows

Some of the bands have announced sideshow tours while they’re in the country. Some have already been and you can find the remainder below.

Aman Amarth + Trivium (with Malevolence)

Thursday, March 23rd

The Forum, Melbourne, VIC

Tuesday, March 28th

Eatons Hill Hotel, Brisbane, QLD

Knocked Loose

Thursday, March 23rd

Colonial Hotel, Melbourne, VIC

Monday, March 27th

Princess Theatre, Brisbane, QLD

Story of the Year

Monday, March 27th

The Brightside, Brisbane, QLD

Tuesday, March 28th

Crowbar, Sydney, NSW

