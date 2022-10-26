Just one day after it was confirmed the festival was heading Down Under, the inaugural lineup for Knotfest Australia is here.

Slipknot are bringing their renowned festival to the country for the first time, expanding the event into new international territory. The curated Knotfest will head to Melbourne, Sydney and Melbourne in March of next year, and will be the first time the metal legends have performed here since 2016 (see full dates below).

And the band are bringing along an impressive array of guests to support them. The iconic Megadeth will travel from overseas, as will Trivium and Amon Amarth.

From Australia, the likes of Parkway Drive, Northlane, and Void of Vision will perform at the festival. You can check out the rest of the packed lineup below.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Monday, November 7th at 9am local time. Early bird pre-sale tickets will go on sale on Thursday, November 3rd at 9am local time (sign up here). Knotfest Premium Members, meanwhile. will be able to access a pre-sale on Thursday, November 3rd at 8am local time.

Slipknot released their seventh studio album, The End, So Far, in September, following months of teasers and buildup. The album was a colossal commercial success around the world, topping charts in Australia and U.K., and reaching number two on the U.S. Billboard 200.

For more on this topic, follow the Live Music Observer.

Love Metal? Get the latest Metal news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Knotfest Australia 2023

Parkway Drive, Megadeth, Trivium, Northlane,

Amon Amarth, In Flames, Knocked Loose, Spiritbox, Story Of The Year,

Alpha Wolf, Void Of Vision, Bad Omens & Malevolence

Full ticket information available via knotfest.com/australia

General tickets on sale Monday, November 7th (9am local time)

Early bird pre-sale begins Thursday, November 3rd (9am local time)

Knotfest Premium Members pre-sale begins Thursday, November 3rd (8am local time)

Friday, March 24th

Flemington Racecourse, Melbourne, VIC

Saturday, March 25th

Centennial Park, Sydney, NSW

Sunday, March 26th

Showgrounds, Brisbane, QLD