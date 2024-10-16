The lineup for next year’s Knotfest Australia has been revealed.

Knotfest Australia returns next year with a three-city east coast run.

Announced late Sunday, October 13th, the rock and heavy music festival will drop in for open-air shows in February and March 2025.

The hard stuff gets underway February 28th at Melbourne’s Flemington Racecourse, then heads north for a March 2nd show at Brisbane Showground, and wraps March 8th at Sydney’s Centennial Park.

As previously reported, Slipknot will headline Knotfest Australia 2025, a neat tie-in with their 25th anniversary celebrations.

And now the rest of the lineup has been unveiled. Joining Slipknot is A Day to Remember, BABYMETAL, Slaughter to Prevail, Polaris, and more.

Check out the full lineup below.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, October 23rd at 3pm local time. The early bird pre-sale kicks off on Monday, October 21st at staggered times: 9am local time for 2024 ticket purchasers, 10am local time for Knotfest Premium Members, and 11am local time for early bird sign up.

Knotfest came to life in 2012, a project of Slipknot and their longtime manager Cory Brennan. Australia came into the picture in 2023, with a sold-out edition headlined by the nu metal giants, leading a bill with Parkway Drive, Megadeth, Trivium, Northlane, Amon Amarth and others.

This year, Knotfest Australia expanded with a two-stage format, visiting Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane in March and headlined by Pantera and Disturbed.

Slipknot will be battle ready when they arrive on Australian soil. The band completed a major North American trek, ‘Here Comes the Pain Tour’, coinciding with the milestone anniversary of their debut self-titled album.

“We loved what we did with the first record but we didn’t even know if there was gonna be anything after that,” recounted guitarist Jim Root of 1999’s Slipknot in a press statement. “We just wanted people to hear it. Selling out of records and shows, having successful tours– those are goals for any band. But the dream scenario in some ways, came true for us.”

Knotfest Australia 2025

Ticket information available via knotfest.com

Dates

Friday, February 28th

Flemington Racecourse, Melbourne, VIC

Sunday, March 2nd

Brisbane Showground, Brisbane, QLD

Saturday, March 8th

Centennial Park, Sydney, NSW

Lineup

Slipknot

A Day to Remember

BABYMETAL, Slaughter to Prevail, Polaris

Within Temptation, Enter Shikari, Hatebreed

In Hearts Wake, HEALTH, Miss May I, Vended, Sunami

