Kodak Black has opened up about his relationship with fellow rapper Kendrick Lamar amid his appearances on Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers.

In an interview with Spotify’s RapCaviar, the rapper revealed that the bond between the pair runs far deeper than their penchant for hip-hop, saying, “Me and Kendrick, we got a lot of little things in common that people probably don’t wanna understand.

“Both of us, we Geminis, both of us Hebrew Israelite. Me and him, we can talk and he understand me beyond the internet theories. He got a different perception of me and he ain’t cap. Like, he say we gon’ do something, we do it.”

He added: “You know, Kendrick from the streets for real, too. I fuck with that boy, I got a lot of love for him.”

Kodak Black voiced his appreciation for the ‘KING KUNTA’ rapper by having him feature on a slew of songs where he allowed him to have free reign when it came to speaking his mind.

“He puts me on game,” he said.

“He genuinely wanna see a n-gga win, for sure. We could have just did the song and it never came out, but he went as far as having me speak on the intro, the interludes and all this other stuff, having me do a poem on there. He already know where my intellect go.

“So he like, ‘Man, I just want you to go in there and talk your shit.’ And he trust me, and I appreciate him for trusting me with his album ’cause he ain’t gotta do none of that.”

Check out Kodak Black discussing his relationship with Kendrick Lamar: