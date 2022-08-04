Kendrick Lamar seems to be in a contemplative mood, sharing a self-reflective Instagram post alongside a whopping 50 photos from ‘The Big Steppers Tour’ earlier today.

The rapper posted a lengthy message in an Instagram Story. After revealing that it took him 20 years to make ‘Mother I Sober’, he wrote, “Rap has truly helped my expansion of self. beyond the perception of who I believe to be. on jojo. music is air to a young n***a at this point.”

Kendrick continued: “ill never forget the process of falling in love with imperfection. the piano. my fans. the stories of reconciliation i hear from penitentiaries to small villages.

“Some words will find you today. Some will find you in 10. find your children type shit. sitting in the corner like an old book. “im forever underground. infratrating the mainstream a la carte. these cities still beautiful to watch.”

The serious post was accompanied by 50 stunning photos from Kendrick’s tour, with his 11.5 million followers really lapping up the extra look at the tour.

Kendrick’s surprising social media activity comes just after his longtime friend and producer Sounwave said that the rapper’s next album is already underway.

“Oh, we always start immediately after. Like, we’re starting on the next one now.” Sounwave, born Mark Spears, told Complex. “That’s never going to change, all the way from the Kendrick Lamar EP. The next day, we started on Section.80. It’s just the ideas never stopped.”

“That’s one of the main reasons I go on tour with him, is to create the next album. We can’t skip a beat. We have to just keep it going. There’s no breaks. There’s no such thing as a vacation when you’re doing what you love. Everything you do is what you love to do, so you’re excited.” he said.

