American rapper Kodak Black has shared a video of himself slamming Rihanna’s half time Super Bowl performance, and agreeing with Donald Trump’s criticism of the show.

The rapper posted an Instagram video showing himself at the game with Rihanna’s performance in the background. In the clip, Kodak Black can be heard saying “Uncle Trump said that s**t garbage man”.

The ‘Drowning’ rapper is referring to the former US president Donald Trump who posted on his own social media Truth about Rihanna, saying: “Without her “stylist” she’d be NOTHING. Bad everything and NO TALENT!”

Rihanna generated worldwide headlines when she debuted her pregnancy during the energetic Super Bowl halftime show today by wearing a tight red outfit that showed off her baby bump. Her pregnant belly was spotted by eagle eye viewers and was later confirmed to Variety by her rep.

“A representative for Rihanna has confirmed that the singer is pregnant after her explosive Super Bowl performance that had the internet talking,” the publication reported.

The ‘Love On The Brain’ singer is dating American rapper ASAP Rocky and the couple shares one child; a baby boy who was born last May.

The popstar announced her first pregnancy in a similar way – without words and by letting the public see her baby bump for themselves. After months of rumours about it, in January last year, Rihanna and her partner A$AP Rocky announced the pregnancy by stylishly sauntering through the wintery streets of Harlem with her stomach bare for the paparazzi to snap.

Rihanna sported a luxurious and long pink Chanel coat hanging over a pair of simple denim jeans, while Rocky wore a cosy Carhartt jacket and Jim Morrison-esque leather trousers.

Weeks before she gave birth, Rihanna did an interview with Vogue during which she finally addressed her pregnancy.

“As much as it’s happening, it’s also not happening,” she told the publication while patting her stomach. “Sometimes I’ll walk past my reflection and be like, Oh shit!”

