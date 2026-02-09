Korn fans, don’t get excited — it doesn’t sound like new music from the band is coming anytime soon.
In a recent interview with Loudwire, Korn guitarist Brian “Head” Welch discussed the band’s long-awaited 15th full-length album, insisting that he and his bandmates are making the most of their break from their usual album-release cycle.
“I really love the fact that it’s taking a long time,” Welch said. “I always told management that I wish that we would wait a little bit between albums. We’re just so addicted to the studio that we get in there and we’re putting albums out every two or three years, ever since I rejoined. And so I love that there’s been delays.”
Welch added: “We’re a fortunate band, we’ve been around for a while and we’ve got an extensive catalogue with a lot of well-known songs.
Korn came to Australia for Good Things 2024, where Welch sat down with Rolling Stone AU/NZ backstage at the festival.
“I don’t remember this [level of] excitement in Australia, back in the ‘90s,” he said. “It’s blowing my mind. We’re selling out a lot of places; it’s always done well, but now it’s great. To see all these teenagers, it’s wild! It’s cool that they’re giving our type of music [a chance]. I’m like, ‘What year is this?!’”