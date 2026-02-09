Korn fans, don’t get excited — it doesn’t sound like new music from the band is coming anytime soon.

In a recent interview with Loudwire, Korn guitarist Brian “Head” Welch discussed the band’s long-awaited 15th full-length album, insisting that he and his bandmates are making the most of their break from their usual album-release cycle.

“I really love the fact that it’s taking a long time,” Welch said. “I always told management that I wish that we would wait a little bit between albums. We’re just so addicted to the studio that we get in there and we’re putting albums out every two or three years, ever since I rejoined. And so I love that there’s been delays.”

Welch added: “We’re a fortunate band, we’ve been around for a while and we’ve got an extensive catalogue with a lot of well-known songs.

"We're focusing right now on our live show … It feels like we don't even need a new album. Everything's just going so well, but that's not to say we're not going to find some time to go in again. I feel like it's not priority right now." Welch, however, confirmed that Korn will be regrouping soon to assess what they've been working on, and further teased that 2025 may still hold some surprises for fans. "We're going to meet together and see where we're at," he said. "There could be a couple of surprises this year … We're going to have some cool announcements for dates around the world and stuff coming this year."

Korn came to Australia for Good Things 2024, where Welch sat down with Rolling Stone AU/NZ backstage at the festival.

“I don’t remember this [level of] excitement in Australia, back in the ‘90s,” he said. “It’s blowing my mind. We’re selling out a lot of places; it’s always done well, but now it’s great. To see all these teenagers, it’s wild! It’s cool that they’re giving our type of music [a chance]. I’m like, ‘What year is this?!’”