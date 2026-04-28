Korn have returned with their first new music in more than four years, unveiling the new single “Reward the Scars” as part of a new collaboration with Blizzard Entertainment, which is tied to the latest Diablo IV expansion, Lord of Hatred.

Released alongside a cinematic new music video, “Reward the Scars” taps into the emotional heaviness and darkness both Korn and Diablo have built legacies around.

The track wrestles with pain, survival and the marks left behind after battle — familiar territory for a band long defined by confronting trauma and transformation through their music.

For frontman Jonathan Davis, the collaboration made immediate sense.

“I’ve played Diablo for years, so getting to step into that world creatively felt natural,” Davis said. “I’ve always connected to the darkness in the game and the idea of confronting what lives beneath the surface — that’s something Korn has explored in our music from the beginning. ‘Reward the Scars’ came out of our own writing sessions as a new Korn song, and it became clear pretty quickly that it was a natural fit for Diablo.”

The single also marks a significant moment for Korn fans, with the new track serving as the band’s first fresh material since 2022’s Requiem.

It made an early live debut during the band’s recent set at Sick New World, where fans got a first taste of the song’s bruising intensity.

The accompanying video leans fully into Diablo’s gothic nightmare aesthetic, pulling viewers into a world of dread, power and resistance, while reinforcing the natural overlap between the long-running gaming franchise and Korn’s sonic universe.

Blizzard’s Vice President of Brand & Creative Marketing, Kevin Bjelajac, said the partnership was built on shared themes.

“This collaboration came together naturally — Korn and Diablo live in that space of confronting darkness head-on,” he said. “With Lord of Hatred, we’re telling a story about consequence, choice, and what it means to embrace — or resist — the pull of evil. ‘Reward the Scars’ captures that spirit perfectly.”

The release coincides with Diablo IV: Lord of Hatred, the game’s second major expansion and the dramatic close of its “Age of Hatred” arc, which pits players against Mephisto in a final reckoning for the fate of Sanctuary.

Korn’s “Reward the Scars” is out now.