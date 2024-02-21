As Swift-mania takes hold of the nation, another pair of big stars is soaking up the sun down under.

Travis Barker and his wife Kourtney Kardashian are making the most of their time in Australia during Blink-182’s massive World Tour.

This Tuesday, the drummer/producer and media personality/entrepreneur were spotted stepping out for coffee as they explored Brisbane. The loved-up duo stopped to chat with locals and graciously posed for photos with fans, both sporting their signature baggy black sweatsuits.

They also swung by a vegan café called Dicki’s Ascot in Brisbane for takeaway treats. Barker is a longtime vegan and has even started his own vegan restaurant, Crossroads Kitchen, in LA.

On Monday, the Poosh founder shared several backstage snaps with the kids, captioning them “The chaos ❤️” on Instagram. She also posted a clip on her Instagram Story of Barker on stage, writing, “Last night was fun,” and tagging her husband.

Meanwhile, Barker was seen wearing an oversized t-shirt repping the Sydney-based hardcore punk band SPEED. This isn’t the first time they’ve crossed paths. Last week, SPEED guitarist Dennis “D-Cold” Vichidvongsa shared a pic of the band with Barker backstage at a blink-182 show, captioning it, “GANG CALLED BLINK182 @travisbarker”.

GANG CALLED BLINK182 @travisbarker pic.twitter.com/o6JE4KzvrK — D (@maneworld1) February 16, 2024

And let’s not forget the heart of it all – the live music! Blink-182 has been electrifying local arenas with their performances. The iconic band, famous for hits like “All the Small Things” and “What’s My Age Again?”, performed at the Brisbane Entertainment Center again on Tuesday.

They’re scheduled for another show on Wednesday before returning to Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena. Following that, they’ll be heading to Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena before concluding their tour with two shows in New Zealand.

You can view photos from Blink-182’s performance at RAC Arena in Perth, which marked the first Australian show of their tour, right here.

Find more info and tickets for Blink-182′ Australia and New Zealand tour here.