While Krayzie Bone is all for technological advancement, he isn’t sure about AI rappers who, he says, might be coming for real rappers’ jobs.

Keep your AI rappers away from Krayzie Bone – while the rapper is all for technological advancement, he isn’t too sure about when AI starts creeping into music. Speaking to TMZ, Bone expressed disbelief at the very concept, remarking how ‘crazy’ it was that Capitol Records had recently signed on a virtual rapper, named FN Meka.

“I think it could be genius. I think they got something. I think they might be going somewhere with this,” he said, but when asked whether he would consider signing a digital rapper to his own label, he wasn’t too excited.

“I will tell rappers one thing – you better watch out. They’re trying to take your jobs,” he added.

While he had his doubts about how far this trend could go or how sustainable it was, he did appreciate the music industry’s penchant to jump on something new.

Bone is not the only rapper who has objected to the rise of their digital counterparts. Shortly after FN Meka rose up in the scene, numerous other rappers objected to what they thought was the intrusion of AI on their careers.

Commenting online on Instagram, The Game pointed out how FN Meka’s signing was unfair to other artists who were making just as good, if not better, music. “Like it ain’t a MILLION REAL HUMAN ARTISTS out there who giving a deal would change their family’s lives,” he said.

R&B artist Sammie also weighed in, claiming that taking opportunities away from real people was ‘why the game is fucked up.’ Lil Mama also joined the conversation, saying that Capitol had taken it ‘too far’ by signing an AI artist.

“And while it’s going,” he mocked, “I will be creating a #my very own AI artist.”

For more on this topic, follow the Hip Hop Observer.