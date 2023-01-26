Expectations for The Record, the new boygenius project, have just soared with the news that Kristen Stewart is set to direct several music videos for the supergroup.

Composed of indie rock songwriters Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus, and Julien Baker, boygenius announced their return as a trio earlier this month. Three lead singles have already dropped from the album: ‘$20’, ‘Emily I’m Sorry’, and ‘True Blue’.

In a series of outtakes from their recent Rolling Stone cover feature, the supergroup revealed that Twilight star Stewart will be directing at least three of their music videos.

It’s unclear what connects the boygenius trio to the Hollywood actor, although Bridgers sent a prescient tweet about Stewart back in 2020: “I like to release music on sacred days such as Kristen Stewart’s birthday,” she tweeted that year. Bridgers lived up to her words, releasing her hit single ‘Kyoto’ the same day.

I like to release music on sacred days such as Kristen Stewart’s birthday. — traitor joe (@phoebe_bridgers) April 10, 2020

The trio also shared some other exciting tidbits alongside the directorial reveal. They revealed who they would like to have been the fourth boygenius member, naming Big Thief’s Adrianne Lenker and Mitski (why not make it a five-piece?). “Those two writers keep me up at night about what is good and right in the world and art,” said Bridgers about the pair.

They also revealed that it was Bright Eyes member Mike Mogis who first recommended that Bridgers, Dacus, and Baker make music together in 2018.

“Out of all people, he probably said it first and was the least annoying,” Dacus recalled. “It was coming from a music perspective, and not a marketing perspective.”

Boygenius haven’t confirmed a full tour in support of their new album yet, but they are set to perform at Coachella on April 15th and 22nd. Bridgers is also due to support Taylor Swift’s upcoming stadium tour in May.

Boygenius’ The Record is scheduled for release on March 31st via Interscope.

