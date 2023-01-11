The lineup for Coachella 2023 is here, featuring the likes of Frank Ocean, Bad Bunny, Gorillaz and a special sub-headliner.

The U.S.’s biggest music festival will return this April. As previously reported, R&B icon Frank Ocean will perform, headlining the final Sunday night. Evergreen art pop star Björk joins him on that day, as does cult producer Jai Paul with his eagerly-anticipated first ever live show.

On Friday, Bad Bunny, perhaps the world’s current biggest pop superstar, headlines, while that day will also see performances from the likes of Gorillaz, Burna Boy, Blondie, and Pusha T.

On Saturday, Rosalía, Charli XCX, and Australian rapper The Kid LAROI lead the bill. Scottish DJ Calvin Harris will also play Coachella 2023 as a special sub-headliner.

Other notable names include boygenius, The Chemical Brothers, Kali Uchis, Wet Leg, Weyes Blood, Alex G, Yung Lean, Snail Mail, Christine and the Queens, Kaytranada, The Linda Lindas, Horsegirl, and Sleaford Mods.

Coachella co-founder Paul Tollett made the shock decision to announce Ocean’s headline slot early last year, with the artist consistently touted as a Coachella headliner for several years prior.

And Tollett will be hoping that Coachella 2023 goes smoother than last year’s edition, which saw Kanye West sensationally leave the lineup just days before the festival was due to take place. He was ably replaced on the lineup by the Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia.

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

The controversial rapper was later sued for $7.1 million by Phantom Labs, with the design firm claiming that Ye owed them money for his cancelled Coachella performance.

Coachella 2023 is set to take place on the weekends of April 14th-16th and 21st-23rd at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California. You can check out the full lineup below, and find out more information about the festival here.

For more on this topic, follow the Live Music Observer.