Start planning your next trip, Nirvana fans: Kurt Cobain’s childhood home is now a formally recognised landmark that will soon be turned into an exhibit.

As reported by Rolling Stone, plans to preserve the Washington house in its original form for the public to visit are now “90 to 95 per cent complete.”

Cobain lived in the house, which was built in 1923, from 1968 until 1984 – just ten years before his untimely death.

According to Rolling Stone, the house has officially been approved by Washington’s Department of Archaeology and Historic Preservation to be included on the state’s Heritage Register, which acknowledges “historically significant sites and properties found throughout the state”.

Lee Bacon, the home’s current owner, told the publication that he plans to offer tours of the home from early next year. On top of that, he also intends on opening a “Tribute Lounge and Gallery Cafe” that will serve as a museum aiming to celebrate Cobain’s legacy through memorabilia and photos.

Speaking to Rolling Stone, Allyson Brooks – executive director of the Department of Archaeology and Historic Preservation – said: “Generally we want to be sure that we’re acknowledging that something happened in a childhood home that was significant.

“In this case, it’s Kurt Cobain, who developed his musical passions and skills in Aberdeen and in that house. Everyone on the council recognised the importance of the place.”

Love Classic Rock? Get the latest Classic Rock news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

In other news, Fender is set to revive its signature Kurt Cobain Jag-Stang to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Nirvana’s Nevermind.

The guitar was designed by Cobain for Fender back in 1993 and is a marriage of his favourite elements of the Jaguar and the Mustang.

The Jag-Stang features an alder body, 24″ short scale length, 7.25” radius rosewood fingerboard, and vintage-style single-coil and custom humbucking pickups.

It will be available from October 2021, with a suggested retail price of USD $1,249.99.

For more on this topic, head over to the Classic Rock Observer.

Check out an image of Kurt Cobain’s childhood home: