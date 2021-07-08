Fender unveils Kurt Cobain Jag-Stang to commemorate 30th anniversary of 'Nevermind'

In September, Nirvana will celebrate the 30th anniversary of their generation-defining second album, Nevermind. To commemorate the milestone, Fender is set to revive its signature Kurt Cobain Jag-Stang.

The guitar was designed by Cobain for Fender back in 1993. The guitar is a marriage of the late grunge icon’s favourite elements of the Jaguar and the Mustang. The Jag-Stang features an alder body, 24″ short scale length, 7.25” radius rosewood fingerboard, and vintage-style single-coil and custom humbucking pickups. It’ll be available in Sonic Blue and Fiesta Red.

Though Cobain did not use the guitar during live performances often, as Pitchfork note, the guitar has become a staple for artists like Molly Ranking of Alvvays and Ruban Nielsen of Unknown Mortal Orchestra.

It’s the first time the Jag-Stang has returned since 2006. It will be available from October 2021, with a suggested retail price of a suggested retail price of USD $1,249.99.

In addition to the Kurt Cobain Jag-Stang, Fender has unveiled a trove of new 2021 Artist Signature Models, all celebrating significant milestones.

Fender will release a new J. Mascis Telecastor, a recreation of the Dinosaur Jr.’s 1958 top-loader Tele used to write the band’s beloved mid-90s songs. The Tele one will feature “mirrored chrome pickguard, custom J Mascis Telecaster pickups, top-loader bridge and Road Worn® maple neck and hardware,” and will be available starting in August, with an MSRP of $1,349. This year, Dinosaur Jr.’s Green Mind will celebrate its 30th anniversary.

Another seminal record set to celebrate its 30th anniversary is Primal Scream’s Screamadelica. Fender will release a limited-run Screamadelica 30th Anniversary Stratocaster, which features Primal Scream’s iconic artwork.

You can check out the full range of Fender Artist Signature Models here.